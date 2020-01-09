|
MARSHALL Garry Ian January 2nd peacefully in hospital and of Outwood, aged 53 years,
the beloved son of Doreen and the late Sydney Marshall and a much loved brother of Glenn.
The funeral service for Garry
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday January 28th at 11.40. Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to Turning Point, for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020