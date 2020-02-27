Home

Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
14:30
Wakefield Baptist Church
Belle Isle Avenue
WF1 5JY
View Map
Geoffrey Clubley Notice
CLUBLEY Geoffrey On 16th February 2020, peacefully at Wakefield Hospice, Geoffrey aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Janet, loving dad of Allison, Susie and the late Richard, a much loved grandpa of Emily, Lucy and Oliver.
Committal service at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday
4th March at 1.40pm followed by a Service to celebrate Geoffrey's life at Wakefield Baptist Church, Belle Isle Avenue, WF1 5JY at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations for Wakefield Hospice would be much appreciated, a collection box will be available on the day.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020
