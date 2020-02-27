|
|
|
CLUBLEY Geoffrey On 16th February 2020, peacefully at Wakefield Hospice, Geoffrey aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Janet, loving dad of Allison, Susie and the late Richard, a much loved grandpa of Emily, Lucy and Oliver.
Committal service at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday
4th March at 1.40pm followed by a Service to celebrate Geoffrey's life at Wakefield Baptist Church, Belle Isle Avenue, WF1 5JY at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations for Wakefield Hospice would be much appreciated, a collection box will be available on the day.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020