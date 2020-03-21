Home

Geoffrey Hunter

Geoffrey Hunter Notice
HUNTER
Geoffrey Stringer Race
On March 16th, peacefully at home
aged 90 years, GEOFFREY of Heath, Wakefield, and former Chief Engineer in the construction of the Trans-Pennine M62.
Dearly loved father of Sarah and Jonathan, dear father-in-law of Peter and Emma,
much loved grandad of William, Sam, Jess and Tom, and a loving great grandad. Funeral service will take place 3.00pm Monday March 30th at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for 'Barnados'
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 21, 2020
