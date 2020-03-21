|
HUNTER
Geoffrey Stringer Race
On March 16th, peacefully at home
aged 90 years, GEOFFREY of Heath, Wakefield, and former Chief Engineer in the construction of the Trans-Pennine M62.
Dearly loved father of Sarah and Jonathan, dear father-in-law of Peter and Emma,
much loved grandad of William, Sam, Jess and Tom, and a loving great grandad. Funeral service will take place 3.00pm Monday March 30th at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for 'Barnados'
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 21, 2020