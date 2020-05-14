|
ILLINGWORTH Geoffrey On the 75th anniversary of VE Day, 8th May 2020, peacefully at Calderdale House, West Ridings Care Home, Geoffrey aged 87 years formerly of Ossett.
A dearly loved husband of the late Nora, loving dad of Lynne, Yvonne, Audrey and the late Lesley, a dear father in law of Roger, Terry, Peter and Derek, a much loved grandad and great grandad, a beloved brother of Sheila, Frankie and the late Audrey, a dear friend to many.
A family funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium.
A celebration of Geoffrey's life will take place later in the year.
The family would like thank all the staff at both Ashgrove House Care Home and West Ridings Care Home for all the excellent
care and attention.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 14, 2020