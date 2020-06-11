|
|
|
LEWTY Geoffrey Peter On May 29th in hospital,
aged 76 years, Geoff, of
Lofthouse Gate, beloved
husband of Shirley, dearly
loved father of Xanthe, Maxine
and Kieran, father in law to Graeme and Jennie, much loved grandad to Myles and Evie and brother to Nancy and family.
Private interment will take
place at Stanley Cemetery.
Geoff spent many happy hours
at Oulton Riding Stables, swimming and coaching at Kingfisher Swimming Club
taking part in exchange visits
with the German club in Alfeld,
and for 25 years teaching ice skating at Bradford whilst
being a well respected painter
and decorator.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 11, 2020