Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Dawson

Notice Condolences

George Dawson Notice
DAWSON GEORGE January 26th, peacefully at home
in Outwood after a long illness
bravely fought, aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Ailsa and the
late Glenn, beloved father-in-law of
John, idolised grandad of Liam, Elliott, Jack, Joe and Olivia.
Service and cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Friday February 7th at 11.40am. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Wakefield Hospice, for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -