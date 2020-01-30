|
|
|
DAWSON GEORGE January 26th, peacefully at home
in Outwood after a long illness
bravely fought, aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Ailsa and the
late Glenn, beloved father-in-law of
John, idolised grandad of Liam, Elliott, Jack, Joe and Olivia.
Service and cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Friday February 7th at 11.40am. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Wakefield Hospice, for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 30, 2020