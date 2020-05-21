|
|
|
Demetrio George Costa On 10th May 2020 aged 82.
Beloved husband of Sylvia, much loved father of Dino, Maritza and
Zoë and grandad to Alex, Costandia, Olivia and Georgio.
George will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private family funeral will be taking place but a celebration of his life will be arranged when restrictions are lifted, to which all family and friends will be invited.
Donations in George's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 21, 2020