Stackhouse George of Normanton, passed away peacefully at home on
Saturday 8th August, aged 88 years.
The devoted husband of the late Elsie, dearly loved dad of Noel and Helen, father-in-law of Paul, cherished grandad of David and Daniel, much loved brother of
Margaret, and a dear brother-in-law of Alan, uncle and friend.
George will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
The graveside service and
interment will be held at
Normanton Upper Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions only
invited people may attend.
All enquiries to R. J. Burgess
Funeral Directors 01924 894017
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 13, 2020