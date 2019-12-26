|
MATTOCK Gerald October 13th, peacefully in hospital and of Outwood, aged 81 years,
the beloved husband of Helen,
loving dad of Richard, Stuart and daughters in law Jane and Cherie, and a much loved grandad of Anna, Alex and Abbie. The funeral service for Gerald will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday January 9th at 1.00.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to the British Heart Foundation,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 828238.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 26, 2019