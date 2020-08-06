Home

Pashley Gerald Buxton July 28th peacefully at his home
on Eastmoor, aged 86 years,
the beloved husband of Betty,
loving dad of Graham and Andrea
and a much loved grandad of 9
and great grandad of 11.
Gerald's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Friday 7th August at 11.00.
Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to Prostate Cancer Research and
Macmillan Cancer Care
c/o the family.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 6, 2020
