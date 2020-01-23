Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Gladys Grundy

Gladys Grundy Notice
GRUNDY Gladys January 13th peacefully at
Carr Gate Care Home and formerly of Eastmoor, aged 91 years,
the beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mum of Alan and the late Pat, dear mum in law of Vivienne
and a loving gran of Emma,
Sarah, Shaun and Paul.
The funeral service for Gladys
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 2.20. Family flowers only please any donations in lieu will be given to Dementia UK for which a box will be supplied. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020
