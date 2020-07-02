Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Jones

Notice Condolences

Gordon Jones Notice
Jones Gordon Of Horbury, passed away peacefully in Snydale Nursing Home on the 23rd June aged 88 years.
Gordon was the husband to the late Molly Jones and father to the late Peter Jones. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren John Paul & Christina, his daughter in law Mandy, step grandchildren Claire & Laura and his great grandchildren.
A service and cremation will be held at Wakefield Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions only immediate family will be allowed to attend the cremation.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -