|
|
|
Jones Gordon Of Horbury, passed away peacefully in Snydale Nursing Home on the 23rd June aged 88 years.
Gordon was the husband to the late Molly Jones and father to the late Peter Jones. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren John Paul & Christina, his daughter in law Mandy, step grandchildren Claire & Laura and his great grandchildren.
A service and cremation will be held at Wakefield Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions only immediate family will be allowed to attend the cremation.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 2, 2020