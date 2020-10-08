|
Ellison Graham Bew Of Ackworth passed away in Leeds General Infirmary with his loving family by his side on Saturday
26th September, aged 73 years.
The beloved husband of Dinah, much loved dad of Debbie, Rachel and Jane, dear father in law of Adrian, Rob and Ryan, loving grandad to William, Daniel and Jack and a cherished brother to Kathryn.
Graham will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service for Graham will be held at St. Cuthbert's Church, Ackworth prior to cremation at Pontefract on Wednesday 14th October.
Due to current restrictions only invited persons may attend the funeral service. Donations in lieu of flowers for Marie Curie Cancer Care may be donated directly
online at https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/
donate
All enquires to R J Burgess Funeral Directors, 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 8, 2020