JOYCE Graham Thomas Sadly passed away at home in Wrenthorpe on 28th June 2020, aged 70 years. Leaving Karen and Becky, his daughter Samantha,
son Scott and grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
A service of cremation will be held at Wakefield Crematorium, where due to restrictions, it will be for immediate family only.
If you wish to pay your respects to Graham, then please gather outside Normanton Golf Club as the funeral cortege will be passing at 10:30am on Monday 13th July.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 9, 2020