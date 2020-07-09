Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Joyce

Notice Condolences

Graham Joyce Notice
JOYCE Graham Thomas Sadly passed away at home in Wrenthorpe on 28th June 2020, aged 70 years. Leaving Karen and Becky, his daughter Samantha,
son Scott and grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
A service of cremation will be held at Wakefield Crematorium, where due to restrictions, it will be for immediate family only.
If you wish to pay your respects to Graham, then please gather outside Normanton Golf Club as the funeral cortege will be passing at 10:30am on Monday 13th July.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -