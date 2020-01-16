|
|
|
WARNER Graham On 4th January 2020,
peacefully at Wakefield Hospice surrounded by his loving family,
Graham, aged 81 years
of Stanley.
Dearly loved husband of Pat,
loving dad of Sarah, a dear father in law of Mark, a much loved grandad of Jack and Max,
a beloved brother in law of
Terry and Jean, a dear
brother and uncle.
Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 24th January at 2.20p.m.
Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to Wakefield Hospice a collection box will be available on the day.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020