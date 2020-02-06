|
BOOTH Harry On January 29th, peacefully at home aged 101 years, HARRY of Sandal, Wakefield, and formerly of Belle Vue. Beloved husband of the late Irene, dearly loved dad of Susan, dear father-in-law of Trevor, and a much loved grandad and great granddad. Service and cremation will take place 10.00am Monday February 10th at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Yorkshire Cancer Research for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 6, 2020