Pankhurst Harry Michael Of Durkar, Wakefield, passed away suddenly on 6th October 2020 aged 79 years, with his family by his side. He was a devoted husband to the late Margaret Pankhurst, and was a much loved brother and uncle and a special friend to many.
The funeral will be held at
Barnsley Crematorium today at 14:50. Due to current restrictions,
only those invited may attend.
Enquiries to the Funeral Directors, Caring Independant Funeral Service, tel 07712 762408.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 22, 2020