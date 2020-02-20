|
|
|
ALLSOP HAZEL February 10th peacefully at
Wakefield Hospice and
of Thornes, aged 69 years,
the much loved wife of the late David, loving mum of Kenny and Stuart,
beloved nanny Hazel of
Taylor, Lucas and Holly and a very dear sister of Kenneth and Brian
and the late Alan and John.
The funeral service for Hazel
will take place at Wakefield
Crematorium on Thursday
February 27th at 11.00.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu of will be
given to Wakefield Hospice
for which a box will be provided.
For any other funeral enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service, tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020