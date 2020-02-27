Home

GRINDROD Heather Passed away February 18th in
St James's Hospital,
aged 73 years after a stroke
and a short illness.
Wife and life partner of Tony.
Loving mother of Andrew, Sarah and Rachel. Proud grandmother of Izzy, Isla and Lilly.
"I trace the rainbow through the rain, the promise is not vain,
The morn shall tearless be. "
Funeral Wednesday 11th March. Service at St Helen's Church, Sandal, at 12.15pm.
Cremation to follow at
Wakefield Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service. Tel. 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020
