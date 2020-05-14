Home

Binns Howard Of Crofton, passed away
peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on Saturday 9th May aged 80 years.
Loving husband of Pauline for
59 years, much loved father of
Mark and Chris, proud grandad
of Sally and Ellie, step grandad of Katie and Jordan and devoted
great grandad of Lily Grace.
Howard will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
A service and cremation will be
held at Pontefract Crematorium
for Howard.
Due to current restrictions only persons invited are allowed to attend the crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent directly to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Manorfields Funeral Home,
Crofton, 01924 860097
Published in Wakefield Express on May 14, 2020
