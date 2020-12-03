Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Burgess Ltd (Normanton)
18 Market Place
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 2AU
01924 894017
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Hirst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Hirst

Notice Condolences

Ian Hirst Notice
Hirst Ian Of Alverthorpe aged 76 years, passed away in hospital on Wednesday 18th November.
Loving partner to Margaret,
devoted dad of Sharon and
Amanda, cherished grandad,
great grandad and a very dear
brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
Due to current restrictions only invited people may attend, but if you would like to pay your respects Ian will be arriving at St Paul's Church, Alverthorpe on Wednesday
9th December at 12.50pm.
All enquiries please to R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors 01924-894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -