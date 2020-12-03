|
Hirst Ian Of Alverthorpe aged 76 years, passed away in hospital on Wednesday 18th November.
Loving partner to Margaret,
devoted dad of Sharon and
Amanda, cherished grandad,
great grandad and a very dear
brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
Due to current restrictions only invited people may attend, but if you would like to pay your respects Ian will be arriving at St Paul's Church, Alverthorpe on Wednesday
9th December at 12.50pm.
All enquiries please to R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors 01924-894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 3, 2020