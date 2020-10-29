Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Panton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Panton

Notice Condolences

Ian Panton Notice
Panton Dr Ian Robert Former GP at the Oakmeadow Surgery in Glenfield, Leicester.
Passed away suddenly at home in Horbury on October 17th, aged 67 years. Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Matthew and Sarah, father-in-law of Nicola and Jamie.
Ian will be received into St Peter's & St Leonard's Church Horbury on Monday November 9th at 4pm.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday November 10th at 10.30am followed by interment at Horbury Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -