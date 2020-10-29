|
|
|
Panton Dr Ian Robert Former GP at the Oakmeadow Surgery in Glenfield, Leicester.
Passed away suddenly at home in Horbury on October 17th, aged 67 years. Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Matthew and Sarah, father-in-law of Nicola and Jamie.
Ian will be received into St Peter's & St Leonard's Church Horbury on Monday November 9th at 4pm.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday November 10th at 10.30am followed by interment at Horbury Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 29, 2020