Rhodes Ian Donald Diane and James would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for cards, sympathy and support given on
the passing of Ian on 23rd June.
Thank you also to Wakefield Funeral Services and celebrant Roger Payne for their kind and moving service and care of Ian.
Thanks also to St James' Oncology Team and the Macmillan Nurses who have been so supportive. Lastly, thank you to everyone who donated to Macmillan Cancer Care in tribute to Ian.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 16, 2020