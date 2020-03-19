|
|
|
Forbes Irene On March 10th, peacefully at
home in Stanley, aged 92 years.
Renee, beloved wife of the late Cyril, dearly loved mum of Howard and mother in law to Carol.
Also much loved grandma to Richard & great gran to Isaac. Funeral service will take place at 11:15am on Monday 30th March at Lee Mount Methodist Church, Stanley followed by interment
at Stanley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Wakefield Hospice for which a box will
be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 19, 2020