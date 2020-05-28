|
Feather Jack of East Ardsley, passed away on the 19th of May in his 80th year.
Jack, loving husband to the late Pam, loving father to
Neil, Michael and Jonathan.
Much loved GanGan to Rebecca, Ethan, Bronwyn and Hannah,
and a wonderful friend to
all that crossed his path.
Private family funeral will take place due to the
Coronavirus restrictions.
A memorial celebration of his life will take place later in the year.
Donations to National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society in his name
would be most appreciated.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 28, 2020