WALKDEN
James
1928 - 2020
James 'Jim' died peacefully in hospital
with family at his side after a short illness
on January 14th 2020.
Born in Horwich, Lancashire, Jim was a Chartered Mechanical Engineer whose career spanned over 40 years at British Rail
before acting as a consultant during the construction of the Channel Tunnel.
Active in the community, Jim served for many years as a local Councillor on both
West Yorkshire County Council and latterly Wakefield MDC. He supported many local groups and charities including Chairing the Governors at Outwood Academy during its early years. An enthusiastic member of Normanton Rotary Club, his contribution over many years was recognised by his fellow Rotarians with the award of the Paul Harris Fellowship. Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, children and grandchildren.
A service to celebrate his life will be held
at Normanton Parish Church on
Thursday 6th February at 11.30am,
followed by family only private cremation.
Following the church service an invitation is extended to everyone to make their way to the Kings Croft Hotel, Wakefield Road, Pontefract WF8 4HA to await the family's arrival. Donations, in lieu of flowers, for Rotary Charities may be left in the donation box as you leave church. All enquiries to
R.J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020