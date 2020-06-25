Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Sabey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Sabey

Notice Condolences

Jan Sabey Notice
SABEY Jan
née Raine Aged 72 years passed away suddenly on Friday 12th June in
Pinderfields Hospital with her loving husband Clive
and son and daughter in law
Richard and Steph by her side.
A treasured grandma
to Alice and William.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends and leaves a big gaping hole in their hearts.
Funeral to be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 29th June at 2.20
for immediate family only
owing to COVID 19 restrictions.
Hopefully a celebration on Jan's life
will take place at a later date.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -