SABEY Jan
née Raine Aged 72 years passed away suddenly on Friday 12th June in
Pinderfields Hospital with her loving husband Clive
and son and daughter in law
Richard and Steph by her side.
A treasured grandma
to Alice and William.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends and leaves a big gaping hole in their hearts.
Funeral to be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 29th June at 2.20
for immediate family only
owing to COVID 19 restrictions.
Hopefully a celebration on Jan's life
will take place at a later date.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 25, 2020