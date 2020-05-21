Home

Janet Killey

Janet Killey Notice
Killey Janet A paediatric nurse at Dewsbury Hospital for 25 years who passed away peacefully at home on
16th May 2020.
She will be sorely missed and leaves a great hole in our hearts.
A loving mum to Michelle, Helen and Caroline, a devoted grandma to Kelly, Becky, Danielle, Ellie and Josh, also a great grandma.
A special sister to Kathryn and a good companion to Lola.
A private family service
to take place.
Donations to Cancer Research.
For how to donate contact
G Steele & Son
Tel 01924 273285
Published in Wakefield Express on May 21, 2020
