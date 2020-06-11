Home

Marshall Janet Linda Maria
(nee Gomersall) of Kettlethorpe,
passed away peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital on
Wednesday 3rd June, aged 61
years. Devoted wife of Philip,
cherished mum of Sarah, Scott,
Sean, Suzanne and the late
Samantha, devoted grandma /
nana of Sophia, Jack, Alex and
Chloe, loved mother -in-law of
Dean and beloved mama of
Murphy the dog. Janet will be
sadly missed by all who knew and
loved her. A funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium. Due to
restrictions only persons invited
will be allowed to attend the
crematorium. All enquiries to
R. J Burgess funeral directors
01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 11, 2020
