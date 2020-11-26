|
Childe nee Lowles
Janice On 17th November 2020,
in hospital, of Horbury,
aged 72 years, Janice,
loving and much loved wife of Gordon, much loved mum of Matthew and Christopher, dearly loved mother-in-law to Gemma and Gemma, deeply loved grandma of Joshua, Bobby, Willow, Ruby, Noah and Rose, beloved sister of Sue, Linda,
David and Amanda, a very dear sister-in-law, auntie and
great auntie.
A service of celebration for Janice and her life will be held at Trinity Church, Ossett, on Monday 7th December 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Due to the current guidance this will be by invitation only.
Those wishing to watch the webcast should contact
George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors on 01924 454476.
Family flowers only, donations
in memory of Janice may be
made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 26, 2020