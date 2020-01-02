|
BAILEY Jean On December 23rd, Jean, aged 96 years and formerly of Eastmoor, passed away peacefully at Mapplewell Manor Care Home, where she was much loved and cared about by everyone. The beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Pauline, Kathryn, Diane and the late Janet and Michael and a much loved and respected nan and mum in law. The funeral service for Jean will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday January 7th at 10.00. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020