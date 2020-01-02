Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Bailey

Notice Condolences

Jean Bailey Notice
BAILEY Jean On December 23rd, Jean, aged 96 years and formerly of Eastmoor, passed away peacefully at Mapplewell Manor Care Home, where she was much loved and cared about by everyone. The beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Pauline, Kathryn, Diane and the late Janet and Michael and a much loved and respected nan and mum in law. The funeral service for Jean will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday January 7th at 10.00. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -