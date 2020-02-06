|
BOOTLAND Jean
(Nee Russell) Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 28th January.
Loving Wife of the late Eric.
Loving Mum, Grandma
and Mother in Law.
Service will take place
Wednesday 12th February 2pm at Kings Way Church, Ossett, followed by cremation
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations would be much appreciated to Marie Curie, a collection box will be available on the day.
Will all friends meet at
Kings Way Church and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 6, 2020