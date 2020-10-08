Home

Jean Challenger

Notice Condolences

Jean Challenger Notice
CHALLENGER Jean (Gladys) Passed away peacefully at the Glynn, Sunday September 27th,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey
and partner of the late Ken.
Also, loving mum of Gillian and Paul,
mother-in-law of John, much loved grandma of Jane and Simon,
great grandma of Thomas,
Dylan and Jessica.
Due to current circumstances,
a small graveside service will take place at Outwood Cemetery on Tuesday 13th October at 12noon. Jean will leave Harpin's Chapel of Rest, Outwood at 11.45am should anyone wish to pay their last respects outside.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to British Heart Foundation c/o Harpin's Funeral Service.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Glynn Care Home for all their kindness and care.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 8, 2020
