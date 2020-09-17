Home

Jean Loxton Notice
LOXTON JEAN CHRISTINE
1943 - 2020 Passed away peacefully
with Diane by her side on
Thursday 10th September 2020,
at Aden House Care Home,
Clayton West and
of Old Road, Overton,
aged 77 years.
Chris, dearly loved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of Diane, dear mother-in-law of Stewart, loving grandma of Millie,
dear sister of John and
loving aunt of Andrew and Paul.
Chris will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private service of celebration
for Chris' life will take place
on Friday 25th September 2020
at Wakefield Crematorium
at 11:45 a.m.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu,
if so desired for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research
may be made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk
- Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to
Richard Fearnley
Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 17, 2020
