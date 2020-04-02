|
|
|
MAJOR Jean Hazel Jean Hazel Major, of Walton,
West Yorkshire, died Sunday 15 March, just two days after her
86th birthday.
Born in Yeovil, Somerset, to Ada Lilian and Albert Victor Pickthall, Jean attended Goldsmiths College, London and trained to be a teacher, her profession for over 30 years at Sandal Endowed Primary School, where she is remembered with great affection by hundreds of students and staff.
She lived life to the full, and was just leaving swimming when she fell, resulting in a severe injury
to her brain.
Jean was a strongly independent and capable woman who greatly missed her husband, Noel,
following his death 16 years ago.
She leaves daughters,
Elizabeth and Jane, together with son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Alice and Elliot and his fiancée Rachael, as well as her brother Neil (deceased), sister-in-law Ruth, and nieces, Evelynne and Jo-Anne
and families.
No doubt many of her friends will also greatly miss her engaging and caring company.
Jean's funeral service was attended earlier this week by immediate family and a memorial event is planned for 2021.
For anyone wishing to mark her life, please consider a donation to one of her two passions, Wakefield Hospice or the Red Cross.
Jean's family would like to thank staff at Pinderfields Hospital for their professional and compassionate care, as well as her many friends for bringing joy into her life and taking the time to express their sadness and comfort to her family.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 2, 2020