BAILEY JENIFER ANNE (JENNY) On May 22nd Jenifer of The Hollies Care Home, late of Durkar, passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 74 years, she will join her late husband Roy, who was never out of her thoughts and she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Jenny's funeral service will be held on Tuesday 9th June for close family only due to restrictions. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2020