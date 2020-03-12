|
|
|
MILLS Jennie
(Nee WOOD) On Sunday, March 8th,
formerly of Ossett,
aged 91 years.
Peacefully in Elm Lodge
after a long illness.
Jennie,
beloved wife of
the late James,
loving sister of Joan
and a loving and much loved
auntie and great auntie.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday, March 25th
at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jennie
for the benefit of
Dementia UK
may be made on
leaving the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 12, 2020