BURNETT Jennifer Jennifer (Jenny) Neill Burnett,
74 passed away at Pinderfields Hospital on the 19th January 2020. A beloved parent and grandparent, Jenny is survived by her daughter and son and grandson.
Jennifer, born in Lincoln on the
26th June 1945, was a teacher at Wakefield College until 1995 and then a Magistrate serving at Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury until retiring in 2015. Jennifer was also a keen philatelist and had a lifelong passion for steam trains.
A celebration of life service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium, 11.40 am on Friday 7th February,
all welcome. Donations to
Wakefield Hospice
(JustGiving JennyBurnett2020).
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 30, 2020