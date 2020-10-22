Home

Keding Jennifer
(Jenny) Betty
(nee Taylor) 15th October 2020.
Peacefully in Poole Hospital surrounded by family. Late of South Australia, Wakefield and Bournemouth. Loving daughter, wife, mother, granny and sister.
Will be greatly missed by her daughters Karen, Sonja and Tricia and grandchildren Isobel, Annie, William, Silas, Jennifer and Matilda.
A private service (due to present restrictions) will be held in Bournemouth.
No flowers please.
Donations in lieu if desired to Retired Nurses National Home, Bournemouth.

(Psalm 23)
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 22, 2020
