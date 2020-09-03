|
ELLIS Jessie
(née Harvey) Passed away peacefully
on 24th August 2020,
in the LGI Hospital after a short illness aged 95 years young.
Beloved wife of the late Mo, and cherished partner of the late Bill.
Much loved Mam, Grandma Jess, Great Grandma, Great Great
Grandma, Mother in law,
Sister & Auntie.
If tears could build a stairway
and memories a lane,
we would walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again.
Good night, God bless xxx
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held
at St Michael's Church, Wakefield
on Thursday 10th September
2020, followed by a private burial at Sugar Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Jessie may be sent to
Harpin's Funeral Service for the benefit of The Renal Unit, Leeds.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 3, 2020