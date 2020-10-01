|
Ellis Jessie 21st March 1925
24th August 2020.
The family of the late Jessie
would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, messages of condolence and the kind donations made to
the Leeds Renal Unit.
Special thanks to Julia and the team at Harpins Funeral Service, their support and meticulous attention to detail ensured that Jessie's final wishes were met just as she would have wanted.
Thank you to the Reverend Glenn Coggins for the lovely service and comforting words and prayers in the days following Jessie's passing.
Thanks also to the staff at
St Michael's Church.
Thanks also goes to the staff at Lupset Medical Centre for their ongoing care and attention to Jessie over many years of her life.
And lastly, Jessie's family would like to express their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff on ward LO8 at Leeds General Infirmary (especially Hannah, MJ, Mark, Megan and Julius) for the dedicated care and compassion they showed Jessie and the family during the last days of Jessie's life.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 1, 2020