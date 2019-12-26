Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Welch

Notice Condolences

Jimmy Welch Notice
WELCH Jimmy 14th December 2019.
Passed away peacefully at his home in Huddersfield,
surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy, formerly of Kettlethorpe, the beloved partner of Karen, much loved dad of Demi - Leigh and Kaysie, a loving step dad of Darcie, caring brother of Teresa, Kizzy and Dean, the devoted son of Pauline and a good friend to many.

A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at Wakefield Crematorium, Kettlethorpe at 11:40am on Wednesday 8th January 2020. Family flowers only please but donations would be gratefully received in lieu for which a donation box will be available.
All enquiries to the
D.J. Screen & Sons
Funeral Home, Huddersfield
Tel 01484 452220.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -