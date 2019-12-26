|
WELCH Jimmy 14th December 2019.
Passed away peacefully at his home in Huddersfield,
surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy, formerly of Kettlethorpe, the beloved partner of Karen, much loved dad of Demi - Leigh and Kaysie, a loving step dad of Darcie, caring brother of Teresa, Kizzy and Dean, the devoted son of Pauline and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at Wakefield Crematorium, Kettlethorpe at 11:40am on Wednesday 8th January 2020. Family flowers only please but donations would be gratefully received in lieu for which a donation box will be available.
All enquiries to the
D.J. Screen & Sons
Funeral Home, Huddersfield
Tel 01484 452220.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 26, 2019