LOWE JOAN (née Tweedale) My mum was brought up in Warmfield, moved to Crofton and then finally lived in Darrington for the last 15 years. Leaving Normanton Girls High School, she proudly worked at the County Hall, where she met her husband, Stan, continuing after my birth to teach at Whitwood Tech - she was terribly good at what she did. Even at 85, she would take messages down in her spectacularly fast shorthand. She was passionate about guiding, loved Sorrento and so enjoyed gardening and her dogs. She tried to see the best in everybody and her friends who repaid that trust made her sublimely happy. We had fantastic holidays in Rudston and ever more exotic Christmas meals with our dearest friends. Her 85th birthday surrounded by special friends gave us very happy memories. Lockdown came. We sat in our nighties, we were face timed by Gail (my mum's lovely friend), ate jelly babies galore and waved from our window, crafted magnificent creations from stamps and after some resistance from me, watched seven series of Downton Abbey three times! My mum was so touched through all this, by the help we received from our friends. She felt cared for by all of you and I will never be able to repay the kindness shown to her. My mum died at home, as she'd wished - with her beloved papillons and me right by her side. It brings me comfort to think my mum could now be walking her little papillon Pepe, with her beloved Stan - once he'd dragged himself off the celestial golf course - hand in hand with her adored mum. That's my kind of heaven. Mummy, I miss you so much. "Who knows when we'll be altogether again, singing all together again, we're here, we're here".
Published in Wakefield Express on May 21, 2020