BARROWS John Robert August 12th peacefully in hospital and of Sandal, aged 73 years.
The beloved husband of Beverley and a much loved father
of Suzanne and Hazel.
John's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 28th August at 11.00. Donations in his memory are been collected for Parkinson's Uk c/o www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/johnbarrows.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 20, 2020
