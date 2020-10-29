|
BUXTON John Martin On 18th October 2020
peacefully following a long illness patiently borne.
Martin Buxton aged 75 years
of Sandal.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at 11.45am on
Wednesday 4th November 2020.
No flowers by request donations in lieu of flowers if so desired would be appreciated for The Parkinson's Disease Society, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1EJ.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 29, 2020