Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Buxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Buxton

Notice Condolences

John Buxton Notice
BUXTON John Martin On 18th October 2020
peacefully following a long illness patiently borne.

Martin Buxton aged 75 years
of Sandal.

Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at 11.45am on
Wednesday 4th November 2020.
No flowers by request donations in lieu of flowers if so desired would be appreciated for The Parkinson's Disease Society, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1EJ.

All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -