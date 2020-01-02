|
|
|
COLLEY John Fred Passed away on 23rd December, peacefully at his recent home in Horbury, formerly of Thornes and Normanton. Aged 80 years.
Husband, father, granddad and brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed. John's funeral will take place on Tuesday 7th January at
1.15 pm, St. Luke's Church, Overton, WF4 4RB, followed by interment at Normanton Lower Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations if desired would be gratefully appreciated to
Marie Curie or Alzheimer's Society.
Any further enquiries, please contact Harpin's Funeral Service 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020