Colley John The family of the late
John Fred Colley wish to
express their sincere thanks to relatives and friends for the kind messages of sympathy and donations received for Marie Curie and The Alzheimer's Society.
Both played an important role
in caring for John, alongside Macmillan support and the district nursing team. They would also
like to extend their heartfelt thanks to friends at the Sandal Homing Society for organising a fly by at the cemetery. A very big thank you to Rev. John Geary for the thoughtful service and to Harpins Funeral Service for their sensitive, supportive and caring guidance
and arrangements. Lastly,
a big thanks to the Seed Rooms for organising a lovely afternoon tea.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 30, 2020