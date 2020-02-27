|
HARRISON John Teacher and artist, formerly
of Kinsley, aged 70 years.
Died peacefully at
Pinderfields Hospital on the
15th February 2020 with
his family by his side.
John was much loved and
respected and will be greatly
missed by all who knew him.
He was a very dear grandad,
father in law, brother,
uncle and friend.
John leaves behind his beloved
partner and best friend Jan,
his mother Doris and his
children Jessica and Patrick.
Join us at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 6th March at 2.20pm
to celebrate his life.
No flowers by request but donations to Macmillan gratefully received and attendees to wear something red if possible.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020